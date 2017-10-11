Former President Obama to campaign for Northam in Richmond

Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam on Oct. 19.

A specific time and location have not yet been released, but members of the public can click here to RSVP for a ticket.

"At the rally, Ralph and President Obama will discuss the need for the next governor to create economic opportunity for all Virginians -- no matter who you are or where you’re from," Northam's campaign said Wednesday.

Obama's campaigning will come just a few days after former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign for Northam in Northern Virginia.

Northam's challenger, Republican Ed Gillespie, has received support from President Donald Trump through social media, and Vice President Mike Pence, who will campaign in southwest Virginia.

