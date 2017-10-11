Rabid cat runs inside Henrico home, attacks dog

A cat that attacked a homeowner and a small dog in Henrico has tested positive for rabies.

Henrico Animal Protection Police officers were called to the 9000 block of Battlefield Park Road on Monday for the attack.

"A homeowner reported while entering the home, a stray cat tried to run inside," Henrico officials said in a news release. "When the homeowner attempted to scare the cat off the porch, the cat bit the homeowner on the hand and ran inside. Once inside, the cat began attacking a small dog. The homeowner then struck the cat with a cane to stop the attack."

The cat's remains were sent to a state lab where it tested positive for rabies. The dog that was involved in the attack was current on its rabies vaccination and is being quarantined at the owner's home. The homeowner received medical treatment.

This is the fourth confirmed rabies case in 2017 for Henrico.

