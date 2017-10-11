Richmond police ID man killed in parking lot

Richmond police have identified the person killed in a homicide early Tuesday morning.

Chanti N. Robinson, 29, of Richmond, was found dead in the back parking lot of a business located in the 4600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. Police received a call for a person down around 5:02 a.m.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with any information about the homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective R. Wigfall at (804) 646-6769 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

