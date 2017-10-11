12 On Your Side helps get man's cable problems fixed

Michael Morrissey says he started having trouble with his Comcast cable back on Sept. 12. He says his service would go out every night.

“Strangely, it occurred at nighttime from about 7 or 7:30 p.m. and would remain off until maybe midnight or 1 a.m.,” Morrissey said.

He started calling Comcast as soon as the problem started. After three days of calling, a service technician came out to check his connections inside and out. Everything appeared to be okay, but that very night, the same thing happened.

The next day, a technician came out again.

“I said, 'You're not going to find anything wrong. For one thing, you're here in the morning and the problem happens at night,” Morrissey said.

Sure enough, the cable went out after a second visit. After that, four more appointments were scheduled, but Morrissey says four times no one showed up. That's when he reached out to the county for help. That produced another tech visit from Comcast. After that, his problem persisted even though the outages didn't last as long.

That's when he called 12 On Your Side, and NBC12’s Eric Philips reached out to Comcast's corporate offices, who got in contact with Morrissey. Three technicians showed up at his home on Oct. 2 and did a thorough check of their lines outside and checked a connection inside too. They said the problem was on Morrissey's end. Morrissey contended the problem was on Comcast's end. When they left, there was no resolution.

“The good news is ever since Monday, Oct. 2, I've not had the problem. This mysterious ghost has been excised," said Morrissey.

Morrissey lives in rural Goochland County, and he's the last one to be served on his cable line. He wondered if that had anything to do with his problems with service.

“Whether it was that or something on my end, it appears it has been corrected,” Morrissey said.

Comcast sent NBC12 a statement saying:

Our priority was to ensure Mr. Morrissey's services were working to his satisfaction.

“The only substantive result I got was from you and 12 on your side,” Morrissey said. “I’m thankful for that.”

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12