Suspect arrested in connection with downtown bank robbery

Richmond police have identified the person killed in a homicide early Tuesday morning.More >>
A suspect was arrested in connection with a bank robbery on Wednesday.More >>
The Richmond Police Department arrested a 44-year-old man suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo on Forest Hill Avenue last week.More >>
The man accused in the fatal shooting of a Virginia State Police special agent will have to undergo a mental health evaluation.More >>
Groups pushed for changes Tuesday night on controversial issues, such as removing Confederate monuments. They joined together outside of the Lee Statue, marching all the way to Shockoe Bottom.More >>
