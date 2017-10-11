Suspect arrested in connection with downtown bank robbery

A suspect was arrested in connection with a bank robbery on Wednesday.

Richmond police say around 9:49 a.m., a man walked into a bank located in the 1000 block of East Main Street. He passed a note to a teller demanding money, according to police.

He received some money and was apprehended shortly after he got off a GRTC bus.

Charges are pending.

