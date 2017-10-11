18 charges against Essex Village dropped

A look at one of the bathrooms in an apartment at Essex Village earlier this year. (Source: Henrico County)

The 18 criminal charges against Essex Village were dismissed Wednesday after the apartment complex fixed building code violations.

Earlier this year, NBC12 reported the poor living conditions, including pest infestations, broken railings and balconies, along with pipe leaks. The management company says millions of dollars were invested to fix the issues.

One county official called the complex to be "the worst of the worst in Henrico County" in March.

Ashley Monfort will have more details on Wednesday's hearing on 12News.

BREAKING: 18 Criminal charges against Essex Village dismissed because they complied with fixing building code violations. — Ashley Monfort (@AshleyMonfort) October 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12.

