Dinwiddie Middle, High on lockdown due to report of intruder on campus

Both Dinwiddie Middle and High School are on lockdown due to a report of a person entering school grounds with a firearm, according to school officials.

An anonymous phone call was made to the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office that there was an intruder on campus. School officials said that was when they activated a crisis plan and both schools were put on lockdown.

Deputies are still on the scene investigating.

Dinwiddie Sheriff tells me the high school is locked down, reports of a person w/ a gun in the school. Parents say middle school on l/d too — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) October 11, 2017

Both schools are still locked down, parents have option of picking up their kids once lockdown is lifted. HS first, then MS. https://t.co/yQP9S02hRl — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) October 11, 2017

