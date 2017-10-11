Dinwiddie Middle, High on lockdown due to report of intruder on - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dinwiddie Middle, High on lockdown due to report of intruder on campus

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) -

Both Dinwiddie Middle and High School are on lockdown due to a report of a person entering school grounds with a firearm, according to school officials.

An anonymous phone call was made to the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office that there was an intruder on campus. School officials said that was when they activated a crisis plan and both schools were put on lockdown.

Deputies are still on the scene investigating.

