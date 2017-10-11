Louisa football coach to step down

Louisa County Head Football Coach Mark Fischer will step down from his position at the end of the season, but his name will live at the school for years to come.

The Lions will name the field in honor of Fischer prior to Friday night's home game, and he'll be presented with the resolution during a pregame ceremony.

Fischer is walking away due to his ongoing battle with cancer. He has battled the disease since 2012 and has been declared cancer-free twice. However, the cancer has returned. The head coach led Louisa from 2003-2010 and then returned after a three-year stint as a head coach in South Carolina. Friday will be an experience he'll never forget.

"To have this opportunity, it's awesome, and then I'll focus on it when the time comes. I've gotta categorize stuff, but when the time comes, I'll soak up every moment of it. I'm sure I'll be a little emotional, but it'll mean the world to me," said Fischer.

Fischer's final home game will be Oct. 27. His Lions are currently 6-0 on the season.

