Man arrested in Forest Hill Avenue bank robbery

The Richmond Police Department arrested a 44-year-old man suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo on Forest Hill Avenue last week.

Police say Robert A. Wallace entered the bank on Oct. 3 and approached a teller with a note demanding money. The teller complied and handed the suspect a plastic bag with cash.

Wallace was arrested Oct. 5 without incident.

"His apprehension was a joint effort between Third Precinct detectives, Focus Mission Team officers, and members of the community who provided information through Crimes Stoppers and social media," said Sgt. Charles Hayes.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

