Prince George police warns about Craigslist scammers

The Prince George Police Department says they are seeing a rise in the number of people being scammed while selling items on Craigslist.

The buyer is sending the seller a check for more than the item costs, then convincing the seller to wire them the difference. However, officers say the sellers are then hit with a bill when the check turns out to be bad.

Remember to not wire money to anyone you have not personally met.

If you are selling stuff on Craigslist, consider having the buyer pay in cash, meet in a public place, and trust your gut.

