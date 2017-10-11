Publix now open at Virginia Center Marketplace - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Publix now open at Virginia Center Marketplace

By Megan Woo, Digital
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The Publix at Virginia Center Marketplace is now open.

The store, located at 10150 Brook Road, opened at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Publix at Short Pump Crossing Shopping Center, located at 3460 Pump Road, is expected to open on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The Publix at Colonial Square Shopping Center, located at 3007 Boulevard in Colonial Heights, is expected to open on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

