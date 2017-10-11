GOP-controlled group seeks study of Virginia AG's office

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Republican-controlled legislative commission has asked for a broad study of the office of Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission approved a resolution Tuesday asking staff to do the study. The move comes a month before Herring faces a challenge from Republican John Adams in the election.

The study would include how the office spends proceeds from asset forfeiture and an examination of salary increases.

Herring's spokesman called it an "obvious political stunt."

The Adams campaign said he's pleased the office will be reviewed.

The Associated Press reported earlier this year that the Justice Department gave instructions on how to work around its own rules for spending asset forfeiture money after the AP raised questions about significant pay raises for several of Herring's employees.

