Former youth minister gets 10 years for sexual assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A former youth minister has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a member of his youth group.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that Jeffrey Bondi was 32 and his victim was 18 when the assault occurred in 2001.

He was a youth minister at Galilee Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach at the time. The young woman also frequently baby-sat his children.

Bondi had been found guilty of felony sexual assault in June.

Before the sentencing, Circuit Judge Thomas Padrick had received evidence that included a statement from a woman who said she was assaulted by Bondi in 1992. The judge also reviewed a Child Protective Services report about an assault committed on a 15-year-old girl on a Young Life bus in 1997.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

