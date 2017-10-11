UVA librarians preserving rally artifacts

Posters from the Unite The Right rally (Source: WVIR)

As the city of Charlottesville continues to heal after the deadly "Unite The Right" rally in August, one group of making sure that the past is preserved.

Librarians at the University of Virginia are working to save items from the protests as a way of saving history.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12