Mentioned on air: Oct 9 - Oct 18

The left and center lanes are closed on Interstate 95 South in Chesterfield due to a crash.More >>
As the city of Charlottesville continues to heal after the deadly "Unite The Right" rally in August, one group os making sure that the past is preserved.More >>
All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 North are back open after a jackknifed tractor-trailer near Chamberlayne Avenue.More >>
The man convicted of a 1985 double murder asked a parole board to release him from prison on Tuesday.More >>
A fired up crowd at a Charlottesville City Council meeting made demands because they want to see charges against DeAndre Harris dropped.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
The 13-year-old faces several charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
A 3-year-old girl was unconscious for more than 20 hours following an incident at a local daycare, and the child’s parents are now seeking answers.More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>
He rapped for almost five minutes as he addressed issues such as Puerto Rico, the border wall, Charlottesville, Steve Bannon, immigration, North Korea, Twitter and national anthem protests.More >>
A 38-year-old Richland County man has been arrested and charged with the death of a woman whose body was found inside a burned out home early Tuesday morning.More >>
