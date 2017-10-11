Jens Soering requests parole board to release him from prison

The man convicted of a 1985 double murder asked a parole board to release him from prison on Tuesday.

Jens Soering's parole hearing was held on Tuesday, but a decision from the board is not expected until at least the end of the month.

Soering, 51, was convicted of killing Derek and Nancy Haysom in 1985. However, last month, Albemarle County Sheriff Chip Harding says there was no DNA from Soering found at the scene.

The governor's office is currently reviewing Soering's petition for pardon.

Soering is currently being held at the Buckingham Correctional Center.

