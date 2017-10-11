Lanes back open on I-95 N after tractor-trailer crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lanes back open on I-95 N after tractor-trailer crash

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Source: VDOT Source: VDOT
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 North are back open after a jackknifed tractor-trailer near Chamberlayne Avenue.

Traffic was getting by on the right shoulder.

There is currently a three-mile backup.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly