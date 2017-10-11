Crowd fired up at Charlottesville City Council meeting

A fired up crowd at a Charlottesville City Council meeting made demands because they want to see charges against DeAndre Harris dropped.

Harris, 20, was seen getting attacked by white nationalists after the Unite The Right rally this summer.

Dozens of protesters yelled things like, "Justice for Deandre" and "Cops and the Klan go hand in hand."

Harris is charged with one count of malicious wounding. Police plan to provide information once Harris is in custody, but protesters do not want that to happen.

"I'm here because DeAndre was asked to turn himself into the police, and we are demanding that the city drop charges against him," said a person in the crowd. "This is also a commission meeting, so the city is planning to build an enormous building on Water Street that is meant for people not with low-income abilities to live there."

Police cleared everyone out of city hall, threatening arrests if people did not leave. This effectively brought the meeting to an end.

