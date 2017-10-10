Judge to rule on Essex Village criminal charges Wednesday

A look at one of the bathrooms in an apartment at Essex Village. (Source: Henrico County)

A Henrico judge is expected to rule on the criminal charges the owners of Essex Village are facing.

The owners are due in court Wednesday morning and face 18 criminal charges for building code violations. NBC12 has been investigating the conditions at the county's largest subsidized housing complex for months.

NBC12 reported the poor living conditions, including pest infestations, broken railings and balconies, along with pipe leaks. The management company says millions of dollars were invested to fix the issues.

If found guilty, the owners could be facing thousands of dollars in fines.

