Juvenile shot in Richmond's Northside

A juvenile was shot Tuesday evening in Richmond’s Northside.

Richmond Police say they were called around 6:30 p.m. about a young male who had been shot in the 3000 block of Garland Avenue, near Brookland Park Blvd.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Right now, officers don’t have any suspects. If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

The shooting comes less than 24 hours after a 1-year-old girl was killed by gunfire in Henrico.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12