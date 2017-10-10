Heir to Reynolds Metals arrested in '98 sexual battery case

An heir to the Reynolds Metals fortune has been arrested for a sexual battery and kidnapping case nearly 20 years ago in Florida.

Cornelius Florman, 51, was taken into custody after DNA analysis for a case in Fort Myers Beach matched Florman.

According to WSLS, the victim told deputies she was leaving a bar when she was approached by a man she knew as "Cody" who asked for "a ride off the beach." She agreed, but while she was driving, the man punched her in the face, causing her to lose consciousness, according to the Sheriff's Office. She later woke up in a wooded area and discovered she had been sexually assaulted.

Florman is the great-grandson of the founder of Reynolds Metals, Richard S. Reynolds Sr. Reynolds Metals was one of the largest aluminum companies in the U.S., and its headquarters was in Richmond, Virginia.

Florman was convicted for rape in Chesterfield in 1986. He was also tried for a rape in Henrico, but was not convicted.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12