Buz and Ned’s 'No Haters' sign prompts buzz on social media

Social media is buzzing about a sign that’s been up at Buz and Ned’s in Henrico for about a week.

The sign on 8205 W Broad St. bans “Haters” from the restaurant.

Facebook user Anthony Little Jr. posted a picture of the sign online. Little’s post said an employee told him it was mounted in response to an incident that supposedly took place.

"Sometime last week," the post reads, "a party came in the restaurant to order some food. When they entered they saw that most of the cooks were black and requested to have only whites cook the food."

"The two managers… removed all of the black cooks from out of the kitchen and cooked the food for the complainers."

Owner, Buz Grossberg says that’s just not true, "but is probably in retaliation of the sign."

Grossberg says he bought the sign after the deadly events at a Charlottesville rally. Haters, which Grossberg says includes racists, are not allowed in his restaurant.

As for the Facebook post, Grossberg says none of his employees have heard of a racist incident happening at the Broad St location.

"If it can be isolated to an individual or multiple individuals who made this choice, they wouldn’t be here. They’d be fired," Grossberg said.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12