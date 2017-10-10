Man taken to hospital after shooting near Jeff Davis Hwy

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting in the Jefferson Davis Highway area.

Police responded to the 3300 block of Lynhaven Avenue, near Ruffin Road, around 2:08 p.m. Tuesday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Earlier on Tuesday, a body was found in the 4600 block of Jeff Davis Highway. Police have not released any information on whether the two cases are connected.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

