Biden to campaign for Northam in Northern VA

Former Vice President Joe Biden will hit the campaign trail in Northern Virginia on Saturday as Election Day draws closer.

Biden and Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam will host a workforce development roundtable in Reston.

They "will discuss Ralph’s G3 plan -- Get Skilled, Get A Job and Give Back -- to develop a skilled workforce to fill the essential, well-paying new collar jobs of the 21st century in cybersecurity, computer programming, clean energy, healthcare and other high needs areas," Northam's campaign said in a news release.

Biden's appearance in Virginia comes just a couple of days after Vice President Mike Pence said he would campaign for Republican Ed Gillespie this week.

