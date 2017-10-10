Biden to campaign for Northam in Northern VA

Former Vice President Joe Biden will hit the campaign trail in Northern Virginia on Saturday as Election Day draws closer.
Biden and Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam will host a workforce development roundtable in Reston.
They "will discuss Ralph’s G3 plan -- Get Skilled, Get A Job and Give Back -- to develop a skilled workforce to fill the essential, well-paying new collar jobs of the 21st century in cybersecurity, computer programming, clean energy, healthcare and other high needs areas," Northam's campaign said in a news release.
Biden's appearance in Virginia comes just a couple of days after Vice President Mike Pence said he would campaign for Republican Ed Gillespie this week.
Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.