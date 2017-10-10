Food Lion celebrates remodeling with free gift cards

Dozens of Food Lion stores have been remodeled. (Source: Food Lion)

The grocery store war in Central Virginia continues this fall as Food Lion celebrates completion of $110 million in renovations in 71 stores.

On Wednesday, the first 100 customers at stores in the region will receive $10 gift cards after a 7:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. Those customers will also receive a free thermal tote bag.

Food Lion's remodeling comes as Martin's has exited the grocery store business in the area while Publix, Aldi and Lidl have opened new stores in recent months.

