Body found in parking lot at Richmond business

The Richmond Police Department says a body was found in a business's parking lot Tuesday morning.

Police say they received the call around 5 a.m. for a person down in the 4600 block off Jefferson Davis Highway. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the rear parking lot of a business.

There's currently no information on how the man died or if there are any suspects.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12