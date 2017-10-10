Thieves ransack community association building in Chesterfield

Police do not have any information about suspects. (Source: Greenfield Community Association)

The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for suspects who broke into the Greenfield Community Association building this week.

Thieves broke a glass door and entered the building, stealing electronics and food, police said. A second door was also damaged.

A member of the Greenfield Community Association says a security computer and a camera were stolen, causing about $12,000 worth of damage.

Police say the incident occurred between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday, but do not have any information about suspects.

This area is the end of Woodmont Avenue, off Robious Road. The building also borders railroad tracks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

