Richmond fifth grader wins $10K on Food Network's Chopped Junior

Emmy Sumpter, a Saint Catherine's fifth grader, put her culinary competence to the test on the Food Network Tuesday night. (Source: NBC12)

A local 11-year-old proved she knows her stuff in the kitchen. Now, she is $10,000 richer.

Congratulations to Emmy Sumpter. The St. Catherine’s School fifth grader won Tuesday night’s episode of "Chopped Junior" on the Food Network. The judges described her as a thoughtful chef who uses great flavors.

Emmy wowed them with such dishes as chorizo corn dog meatballs, steak and zucchini kabobs with cake pop cream, and raspberry fudge s’mores.

She plans to use part of her prize money to help feed local people who are homeless.

Before her debut on "Chopped Junior," Emmy stopped by the NBC12 studio for a quick cooking lesson and taste test.

"So today, we're going to be making brie en croute. It's brie cheese inside a puff pastry with cherry preserves and walnuts," said Emmy. (Scroll down for the full recipe)

At just 11 years old, she knows the ingredients needed to take it from dull to delectable. Her love of creating different dishes began when she was around 6 years old.

"My first memory of cooking is probably being in the kitchen with my mom cooking dinner," said Emmy. “It's just fun, because you can experiment with different types of things, and it's just like a different way to express yourself.”

Her expression soon turned into true talent.

Emmy and her family, including her mom, who just happens to be a personal chef, loved to watch different cooking shows on the Food Network.

"They'd really been like pestering me to go on a show, and I was like, ‘no, I don't like criticism. How about one of you do it?’ She was like, ‘I’ll go on the show,’" said mother Erica Sumpter.

So, she made a cooking video at the end of last year, and submitted it to Chopped Junior, a reality-based cooking competition that showcases young chefs with lots of ambition.

Much to her surprise, she got a call back and headed to New York to appear as one of the contestants.

"I was really nervous, and it was really fun,” said Emmy. “But the time went really fast.”

Of course, Emmy cannot reveal whether she won or lost. However, her mom was quite pleased with her overall winning attitude.

"I was very impressed. I was impressed by how she handled herself on and off camera,” said Erica.

Emmy says if she wins Tuesday night, she plans to use some of the money to help the homeless people in Monroe Park.



You can watch Emmy on the Food Network’s "Chopped Junior" at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Emmy’s Brie En Croute With Walnuts and Cherry Preserves:

Prep Time: 5 min

Cooking Time: 35 min

What you’ll need:

1 sheet of thawed Puff Pastry

8 oz Brie

1/2 cup of Walnuts, broken

1/2 cup of Cherry Preserves

2 eggs

1 tablespoon of water

2 tablespoons of cream

Steps:

Roll out the edges of the Puff Pastry on a nonstick surface.

Place Brie on top of the Puff Pastry in the middle.

Place the Walnuts and Cherry Preserves on top of the Brie.

Close the Brie by bringing the edges up to the top and allow the edges of the Puff Pastry to fold over.

Brush the outside of the Pastry with the eggs, water and cream that have been well mixed.

Bake at 365 for 35 minutes.

Serves 8 with crackers or pita chip

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12