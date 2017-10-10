Voluntary water restriction lifted in Central Va. localities

The James River is currently seeing lower than normal water levels. (Source: NBC12)

Several Central Virginia localities are lifting voluntary water conservation measures. The localities include the city of Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, and Powhatan.

"Recent rainfall has increased water flow levels in the James River to exceed the trigger point for voluntary conservation measures," said the Richmond Department of Public Works.

Despite the lift, localities are still encouraging residents to use water wisely and to conserve and reuse where possible.

Back in October, Central Virginia recently went more than three weeks without measurable precipitation.

For tips on conserving water, visit vdh.virginia.gov.

