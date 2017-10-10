Low water levels in James River spark voluntary water restrictions

The James River is currently seeing lower than normal water levels. (Source: NBC12)

Several Central Virginia localities have implemented voluntary water conservation measures due to low water levels in the James River.

The city of Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico and Powhatan began the measures on Tuesday.

Central Virginia recently went more than three weeks without measurable precipitation. Showers and storms are in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon.

Henrico officials posted online the following schedule for residents to follow:

Monday: No watering

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday: Odd-numbered addresses

Wednesday, Friday, Sunday: Even-numbered addresses

"Voluntary compliance will help water treatment plants in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield provide water to all customers in the region while also meeting the James River Regional Flow Management Plan," Henrico posted online. "Although the localities are asking customers to conserve, they remain able to produce and deliver safe drinking water to meet necessary use and emergency requirements of communities in the region."

For tips on conserving water, visit vdh.virginia.gov.

