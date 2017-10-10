Nonprofit to hold career fair for more than 40 positions - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nonprofit to hold career fair for more than 40 positions

UMFS is holding a job fair on Wednesday afternoon. (Source: UMFS/Facebook) UMFS is holding a job fair on Wednesday afternoon. (Source: UMFS/Facebook)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

UMFS -- a Richmond-based nonprofit that helps children in need -- is holding a job fair on Wednesday to fill more than 40 part-time positions for youth counselors. 

"We create innovative solutions that would otherwise not be possible and you can be a part of the driving force in making a difference," said Alisa Kline, recruiting manager for UMFS. "We want to give our children and families hope. You can be a part of that."

Qualifications for the youth counselor roles include: 

  • Six months to 1-year experience working with youth with behavioral and emotional difficulties or Autism Spectrum Disorder
  • Bachelor’s degree in a related field
  • Weekend coverage with nighttime shifts
  • Valid driver’s license with proof of car insurance
  • First Aid, CPR and manual restraint certifications

The job fair is from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Charterhouse School auditorium at UMFS at 3900 W. Broad St. Candidates should bring a printed copy of their resume. 

For more information, visit umfs.org/careers.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly