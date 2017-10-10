Nonprofit to hold career fair for more than 40 positions

UMFS -- a Richmond-based nonprofit that helps children in need -- is holding a job fair on Wednesday to fill more than 40 part-time positions for youth counselors.

"We create innovative solutions that would otherwise not be possible and you can be a part of the driving force in making a difference," said Alisa Kline, recruiting manager for UMFS. "We want to give our children and families hope. You can be a part of that."

Qualifications for the youth counselor roles include:

Six months to 1-year experience working with youth with behavioral and emotional difficulties or Autism Spectrum Disorder

Bachelor’s degree in a related field

Weekend coverage with nighttime shifts

Valid driver’s license with proof of car insurance

First Aid, CPR and manual restraint certifications

The job fair is from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Charterhouse School auditorium at UMFS at 3900 W. Broad St. Candidates should bring a printed copy of their resume.

For more information, visit umfs.org/careers.

