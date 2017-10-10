Richmond Coliseum bans camping before Foo Fighters concert - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond Coliseum bans camping before Foo Fighters concert

The Foo Fighters are returning to Richmond on Saturday. (Source: Foo Fighters/Facebook) The Foo Fighters are returning to Richmond on Saturday. (Source: Foo Fighters/Facebook)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Coliseum is banning overnight camping ahead of Saturday's Foo Fighters concert.

Officials with the coliseum said Monday that guests can begin lining up at 7 a.m. for the show, and also announced these entry procedures: 

  • Guests with general admission (floor) tickets will enter Richmond Coliseum through the 5th Street entrance.
  • Guests with suite tickets or accessible seating (ADA) tickets will enter Richmond Coliseum through the 7th Street entrance.
  • All other guests with reserved seating tickets will enter Richmond Coliseum through the 6th Street entrance.

The band is making its first visit to the area since a crowdfunding effort brought the band to a show at The National in 2014.  

At Saturday's concert, the Richmond Coliseum is prohibiting concert goers from bringing in numerous items, including:

  • Alcohol, drugs, illegal substances or any paraphernalia associated with drug use
  • Audio/Video recorders, professional cameras
  • Backpacks
  • Cans, bottles, coolers or any outside food or drink
  • Fireworks
  • Flags or signs with poles
  • Laser pens or pointers of any type
  • Noisemakers or air horns
  • Oversized bags (Max bag size is 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches)
  • All Illegal guns and weapons are prohibited
  • Pepper spray/Mace Chains, knives and spiked jewelry 

For more information about the concert and prohibited items, visit RichmondColiseum.net. Saturday's concert starts at 7:30 p.m. 

