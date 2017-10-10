Richmond Coliseum bans camping before Foo Fighters concert

The Foo Fighters are returning to Richmond on Saturday. (Source: Foo Fighters/Facebook)

The Richmond Coliseum is banning overnight camping ahead of Saturday's Foo Fighters concert.

Officials with the coliseum said Monday that guests can begin lining up at 7 a.m. for the show, and also announced these entry procedures:

Guests with general admission (floor) tickets will enter Richmond Coliseum through the 5th Street entrance.

Guests with suite tickets or accessible seating (ADA) tickets will enter Richmond Coliseum through the 7th Street entrance.

All other guests with reserved seating tickets will enter Richmond Coliseum through the 6th Street entrance.

The band is making its first visit to the area since a crowdfunding effort brought the band to a show at The National in 2014.

At Saturday's concert, the Richmond Coliseum is prohibiting concert goers from bringing in numerous items, including:

Alcohol, drugs, illegal substances or any paraphernalia associated with drug use

Audio/Video recorders, professional cameras

Backpacks

Cans, bottles, coolers or any outside food or drink

Fireworks

Flags or signs with poles

Laser pens or pointers of any type

Noisemakers or air horns

Oversized bags (Max bag size is 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches)

All Illegal guns and weapons are prohibited

Pepper spray/Mace Chains, knives and spiked jewelry

For more information about the concert and prohibited items, visit RichmondColiseum.net. Saturday's concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

