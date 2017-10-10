Excellence in Education: Matoaca teacher 'a great role model'

NBC12 and the Henrico Federal Credit Union have brought back Excellence in Education for the 2017-2018 to honor teachers across Central Virginia.

The first teacher to receive the award this year, which now includes a $100 gift card, goes to Michelle Reed at Matoaca Elementary School in Chesterfield County.

The parent who nominated Reed for the award say she "a very special teacher" who has "love and compassion" for her children.

"She is always telling the students to be themselves and always be kind to one another," the nominee said. "I've seen this teacher go beyond and above her job as a teacher. She's a friend and a great female role model as well."

Here is the full story from the nominee about Reed:

Let me began to tell you my story, my husband and I had three beautiful bright little girls, they were so enthusiastic to learn about the plants and nature itself. We walked around and then decided to go into the butterfly case, as the girls were walking around. One of them got very frighten and was hysterical. As we waited or the door to open, this young child was jumping and screaming for the (butterflies) to get of her, as we are waiting for her calm down, everything that flew in front of her made it worse, so as my husband stayed with the student, as I went and found Mrs. Reed, an old her what is happening. Then that’s when I say the magic happen, let me tell you, you have a very special teacher on your staff, the love and compassion that she has for that child is beautiful. She was able to calm her down in less than a min and show and teach her that everything is ok. She even told a story of her own mother giving her butterfly kisses on the cheeks. It was truly the best thing I’ve seen in years She is always telling the students to be themselves and always be kind to one another. I've seen this teacher o beyond and above her job as a teacher, she's a friend and a great female role model as well.

