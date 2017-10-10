Man suspected of killing Special Agent Walter due in court

The man accused of killing Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter is due in court on Tuesday afternoon for a motions hearing.

Travis Ball, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Walter on May 26 on Redd Street.

Police say Walter, 45, was shot during a city-state partnership. A Richmond Police officer and Walter observed a silver Chevrolet Cobalt pull up to the curb in the 1900 block of Redd Street. The officer and Walter pulled in behind the Cobalt and walked up to the car to start a conversation as part of a consensual encounter.

As the Richmond Police Officer was talking with the driver, Walter approached the passenger side where Ball was seated. Police say that within moments, a single shot rang out and Ball -- who is from Richmond -- was running from the car on foot.

The Richmond officer immediately called for medical assistance and ran to Walter’s aid.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was detained by Richmond Police.

Ball, who faces a capital murder charge, remained on the run throughout the night and was arrested on May 27 at a residence in Northumberland shortly after 6 a.m.

Prosecutors have said they plan to purse the death penalty. Tuesday's motions hearing is expected to last four hours.

A trial has been scheduled for October 2018.

