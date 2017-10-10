Dozens of headstones damaged at pet cemetery

Dozens of headstones were vandalized at the pet cemetery in Henrico. (Source: Submitted photo)

More than 90 headstones were damaged at a pet cemetery recently just behind Tuckahoe Middle School.

The owner send NBC12 numerous photos that showed headstones overturned and smashed, as well as a glass vase that was smashed on one of the markers.

"The pets buried here and their families will get the respect they deserve," Pet Memorial Park posted on Facebook. "I don't want to close this off to the public but if that is what it takes, we are not fully opposed to it."

The Henrico Police Department says an investigation is underway and that the vandalism happened sometime in the past week.

If you have any information about this incident, call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000

