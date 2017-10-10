Victims in related Richmond shootings found miles away from each other

The Richmond Police Department says two shootings early Tuesday are related.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A death investigation is underway in Henrico after a shooting near the Richmond Raceway.More >>
Several families in Hopewell are turning to 12 On Your Side after they say their public housing complex is infested with rodents.More >>
Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie had their final gubernatorial debate on Monday night in Wise, Va.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
