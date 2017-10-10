Victims in related Richmond shootings found miles away from each - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Victims in related Richmond shootings found miles away from each other

Numerous officers responded to the scene. (Source: NBC12) Numerous officers responded to the scene. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Police Department says two shootings early Tuesday are related. 

Around 12:15 a.m., police found a victim shot multiple times at a gas station on Westover Hills Boulevard near Belt Boulevard. 

While responding to this call, police found another shooting victim about two miles away on Midlothian Turnpike, near Chippenham Parkway. 

The victim found at the gas station was rushed to VCU Medical Center and was undergoing surgery Tuesday morning. 

The second victim, who police believe had been at the gas station, is expected to be OK. 

No suspects have been named. 

