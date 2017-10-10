Victims in related Richmond shootings found miles away from each other

WATCH LIVE: Colleen Quigley has updates in the First Alert Center on 12News Today. Click here to stream online.

The Richmond Police Department says two shootings early Tuesday are related.

Around 12:15 a.m., police found a victim shot multiple times at a gas station on Westover Hills Boulevard near Belt Boulevard.

While responding to this call, police found another shooting victim about two miles away on Midlothian Turnpike, near Chippenham Parkway.

The victim found at the gas station was rushed to VCU Medical Center and was undergoing surgery Tuesday morning.

The second victim, who police believe had been at the gas station, is expected to be OK.

No suspects have been named.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12