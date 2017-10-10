Death investigation underway near raceway after shooting - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Death investigation underway near raceway after shooting

Police blocked off Fayette Avenue after the shooting. (Source: NBC12) Police blocked off Fayette Avenue after the shooting. (Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A death investigation is underway in Henrico after a shooting near the Richmond Raceway early Tuesday. 

Officers blocked off Fayette Avenue after a call for the shooting around 2:30 a.m. 

Investigators have been going door to door asking residents questions.

Police say additional information about the shooting will be released Tuesday morning. 

