Death investigation underway in Henrico neighborhood

Police blocked off Fayette Avenue after the shooting. (Source: NBC12)

A death investigation is underway in a Henrico neighborhood after a shooting Tuesday morning.

Officers blocked off Fayette Avenue after a call for the shooting around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators have been going door to door asking residents questions.

Police say additional information about the shooting will be released Tuesday morning.

No suspects have been named.

