1-year-old girl killed in Henrico shooting

A homicide investigation is underway in a Henrico neighborhood after a one-year-old girl was killed in a shooting. A 20-year-old man was also shot.

Witnesses say a woman ran out of her Fayette Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday screaming that her child had been shot.

A neighbor says gunshots woke her up because they were so loud. She says the gunshots initially sounded like they were in her home.

"I originally heard five (shots), then I heard three more and then I heard screaming," said the woman, who didn't want to be identified. “Honestly, it sounded so close I thought someone in my house had been shot but I didn’t know I just panicked.”

After the commotion settled, she and her father peered outside, but didn't see anything at first.

"Then we heard screaming, somebody was screaming 'my baby, they shot my baby,'" she said. "'My daughter's been shot.' She came out and she ran down the street and the guy came out on the porch and he said 'I been shot too, I been shot too, I been shot in my stomach.'"

The neighbor says a woman, her toddler and one-year-old baby live in this home, along with the baby's father. She says she watched as police put the baby and the baby's father in an ambulance and rushed them to the hospital.

"It's unfortunate, it’s a sad situation," the woman said. "They eventually took the baby girl out of the house and she looked like she was unconscious."

The baby and her father, she says, were rushed to the hospital.

The child died at the hospital; the 20-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police investigated the crime through the morning, placing crime scene tape around the block, evidence markers around the home.

It was a scary scene to see for one man, who has been working on a home down the street, every day for the last two months.

"I'm just shocked. I don't know I’m just numb," Quincy Person said. "It hits you right here when you see it with your own eyes."

Police have not named any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

NBC12's Kelly Avellino is on the scene and will have more information online and on air at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12