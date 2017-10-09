NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll- Week of October 9th

Every team in the rankings won this past Friday, leading to no movement in this week's poll.More >>
The Flying Squirrels plan to add more protective netting above the dugouts at the Diamond in time for the 2018 season.More >>
Richmond beat Albany in double overtime, Saturday.More >>
Mo Alie-Cox signed on with the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad, Saturday.More >>
The Henderson Bowl featured a nail-biting first edition, as Monacan nipped James River in overtime. Elsewhere, Varina rolled past Patrick Henry, Deep Run topped Douglas Freeman in dramatic thriller, and Thomas Dale shut out Meadowbrook.More >>
