NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll- Week of October 9th

Here is the NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll for week eight of the high school football season:

1) Hermitage (7-0, last week #1) - Hermitage remains the unanimous pick for #1 in this week’s poll. The Panthers had no trouble last week in a 53-14 win over J.R. Tucker.

2) Dinwiddie (6-0, last week #2 ) - Dinwiddie took care of Matoaca on Friday, 40-2, to remain unbeaten on the season.

3) Highland Springs (6-1, last week #3) – The Springers remain third in this week's poll after a 40-8 win at Hanover.

4) Monacan (6-0, last week #4) – Monacan held off a challenge from James River in overtime, 22-15, to remain fourth in this week's rankings.

5) Manchester (5-1, last week #5) – Manchester remains at #5 this week following a 58-19 win over Huguenot.

6) Thomas Dale (4-2, last week #6) – The Knights shut out Meadowbrook, 39-0, to hold strong at sixth in this week's poll.

7) L.C. Bird (5-1, last week #7) – The Skyhawks remain at #7 this week after a 35-0 victory at Clover Hill.

8) Hopewell (5-1, last week #8) - A 55-6 win at Colonial Heights kept the Blue Devils at number eight this week.

9) Varina (5-1, last week #9) – Friday marked a huge statement for the Blue Devils, shutting out Patrick Henry, 37-0.

10) Lee-Davis (5-1, last week #10) – The Confederates posted their second straight blowout win, cruising past Armstrong to stay in the top ten.

11) Goochland (6-0, last week #11) – It was another big win for the Bulldogs, who downed Cumberland, 49-7, on Friday. Goochland stays undefeated and at number eleven in this week's rankings.

12) Henrico (3-2, last week #12) – The Warriors pulled away from Atlee for a 42-14 win and bounced back from their loss to Highland Springs the previous week.

