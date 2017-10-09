Colonial Heights plumber wins $1M in Virginia Lottery game

A Colonial Heights man was on his way to a plumbing job when he found out that he was the winner of $1 million.

Marty McArthur has just picked up coffee at the Kangaroo Express and decided to scratch a Million $$ Match game while sitting in his truck. That's when he won the top prize.

"I was kind of stunned for a minute," he said. "I called my wife. She thought I’d been in a wreck or something."

McArthur took the cash option of $561,798 before taxes. He says he will pay off the mortgage...and maybe buy his wife a new car.

As for the job he was about to head to when he realized he won? He continued on to work.

"I couldn’t leave them hanging," said McArthur when he finally did claim his prize.

