Colonial Heights plumber wins $1M in Virginia Lottery game

A Colonial Heights man was on his way to a plumbing job when he found out that he was the winner of $1 million.More >>
Melinda Aileo is frustrated with drivers speeding every day near her son's bus stop at Old Wrexham Road and Chesterfield Meadows Drive.More >>
Police say they were called to the 5500 block of Zion Ridge Court after someone pulled into the cul-de-sac, exited the vehicle and then fired at a residence.More >>
Virginia State Police responded to a crash at 5:24 a.m. Sunday near the Willis Road exit.More >>
Police say 48-year-old Lamont R. Booker, of Henrico, was found dead around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on the shore.More >>
