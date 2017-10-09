PHOTOS: Suspects use stolen credit card at Target in Richmond

Richmond Police need your help to identify two suspects who used a stolen credit card at a Target store.

Just before noon on Sept. 26, a woman was eating at the Stony Point Fashion Center when a suspect stole her purse. A credit card in the purse was later used at the Target at 7107 Forest Hill Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects with the stolen credit card. Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect 1: A Hispanic male with a thin build. At the time he was wearing a gray polo shirt with a dark color with a light stripe, dark red pants, dark-colored shoes, and a red baseball cap with the letter, “H,”

Suspect 2: A white or Hispanic female with a medium build. At the time she was wearing a gray top, dark-colored leggings, light-colored flat shoes, and a tote bag with a design and dark-colored straps

If you have any information about these suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12