Man beat during Charlottesville rally now wanted for unlawful wounding

A man who said he was beaten during the violent rallies in Charlottesville is now wanted for a charge of unlawful wounding on that day.

NBC29 in Charlottesville reports Deandre Harris was beaten in the incident in the Market Street Garage after the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12. His story went viral after his interview with The Root.

Two men were charged in connection to the beating; however, Harris is now also wanted for unlawful wounding in connection to the assault at the parking garage.

"The victim went to the Magistrate’s office, presented the facts of what occurred and attempted to obtain the warrant. The magistrate requested that a detective respond and verify these facts. A Charlottesville Police Department detective did respond, verified the facts and a warrant for Unlawful Wounding (Va Code 18.2-51) was issued," according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

Harris is filing a civil personal injury lawsuit against his attackers.

