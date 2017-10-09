Gunman fires at Chesterfield home in cul-de-sac

Someone open fire on Zion Ridge Court on Monday. (Source: NBC12)

The Chesterfield Police Department says a gunman fled the scene Monday morning after shooting at a house.

Police say they were called to the 5500 block of Zion Ridge Court around 9:30 a.m. after someone pulled into the cul-de-sac, exited the vehicle and then fired at a residence.

The suspect's vehicle is a white sedan and may be missing its rear windshield.

No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12