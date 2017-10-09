Charlottesville celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day

The city of Charlottesville, Virginia is recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day Monday, Oct. 9 instead of Columbus Day.

According to WVIR, City Council voted for the change in September.

The city joins a growing number throughout the United States to make the change in recent years.

In August, Los Angeles become the country’s biggest city to stop honoring Christopher Columbus, causing some Italian-Americans to call the move culturally insensitive. Others claim the change emphasizes the importance of remembering Native American culture.

Back in 2015, the Columbus statue in Richmond's Byrd Park was vandalized as a local group called for celebrating Indigenous People's Day instead of Columbus Day.

