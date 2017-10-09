2 face charges after home struck by bullets in Henrico

Melinda Aileo is frustrated with drivers speeding every day near her son's bus stop at Old Wrexham Road and Chesterfield Meadows Drive.More >>
The city of Charlottesville, Virginia is recognizing Indigenous People's Day Monday, Oct. 9 instead of Columbus Day.
Police say they were called to the 5500 block of Zion Ridge Court after someone pulled into the cul-de-sac, exited the vehicle and then fired at a residence.
ESPN's "College GameDay" is returning to James Madison University in Virginia for the second time since 2015.
Virginia State Police responded to a crash at 5:24 a.m. Sunday near the Willis Road exit.
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.
The family's car was targeted by what police believe was a random drive-by shooting.
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.
The school district says requesting the removal of the Confederate flag vanity plates as a condition of maintaining a parking pass doesn't violate free speech rights.
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed in the Atlantic, but is not expected to hit the U.S. mainland.
East Cleveland police have located the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was found walking alone wearing just a shirt Sunday morning.
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.
Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.
