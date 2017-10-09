2 face charges after home struck by bullets in Henrico

The Henrico Police Department says two people were charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling after a home was struck by bullets on Sunday.

Police say they received a call for gunshots in the 400 block of Newbridge Terrace. The victim reported that the residence was struck by bullets.

When officers arrived, they stopped a vehicle with two people who they believe shot at the home.

Alexus Monae Hunter, 18, and Jaivon Malik Wallace, 19, were both charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a concealed weapon.

