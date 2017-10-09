Knife-chasing suspect arrested, charged with assault of Henrico officer

The Henrico Police Department says a 22-year-old man faces charges after threatening three other people with a knife on Sunday.

Police say they received a call in the 9200 block of England Drive for a suspect armed with knife who was chasing someone. When officers arrived, they say Joel Edgardo Corales Carbajal fled on foot.

Carbajal was detained after a brief chase. While he was being arrested, police say Carbajal struck an officer in the chest.

He was charged with three counts of attempt malicious wounding, assault of a law enforcement officer, vandalism and public intoxication.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12