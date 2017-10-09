Knife-chasing suspect arrested, charged with assault of Henrico - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Knife-chasing suspect arrested, charged with assault of Henrico officer

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The Henrico Police Department says a 22-year-old man faces charges after threatening three other people with a knife on Sunday. 

Police say they received a call in the 9200 block of England Drive for a suspect armed with knife who was chasing someone. When officers arrived, they say Joel Edgardo Corales Carbajal fled on foot. 

Carbajal was detained after a brief chase. While he was being arrested, police say Carbajal struck an officer in the chest. 

He was charged with three counts of attempt malicious wounding, assault of a law enforcement officer, vandalism and public intoxication. 

No injuries were reported. 

