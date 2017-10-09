Group suspected of mob-style assault of male victim

The Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is searching for a group of robbery suspects who are wanted in connection to a mob-type assault of a male victim in August.

Crime Solvers says a man was assaulted by about 15 other people on Thursday, Aug. 10 while he waited to be picked up for a party on Hamlin Creek Place, which is just off Chester Road.

During the incident, the suspects stole the victim's wallet, cash, shoes and jewelry.

"It is likely that the same group of suspects assaulted others from the party, yet many who were at the party did not want to talk to police," Crime Solvers said in a news release.

Surveillance cameras at a nearby convenience store captured images of some members of the group.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

