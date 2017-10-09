Kool & The Gang to ring in 2018 at Innsbrook

R&B legends Kool & The Gang will be helping Central Virginia ring in 2018 at Innsbrook After Hours.

Kool & The Gang has been performing together for 45 years and are known for hits such as "Celebration," "Cherish," "Jungle Boogie," "Summer Madness" and "Open Sesame."

Tickets -- which cost $20.17 through October -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Click here to purchase. A variety of VIP options are also available.

Gates for the event will open at 7 p.m. Dec. 31; the concert begins at 8 p.m.

