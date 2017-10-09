Chesterfield crews battle shed fire

No injuries were reported in the Chesterfield fire. (Source: NBC12)

Crews in Chesterfield battled a shed fire early Monday that spread to a nearby fence.

Firefighters had the blaze, which occurred on Falconway Lane off Hopkins Road, under control in about 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters have not said what sparked the blaze.

